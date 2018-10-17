Rutledge announces two medicaid fraud arrests

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the arrest of a Benton County woman and a Randolph County woman on unrelated Medicaid Fraud charges.
Angela Miller, 36, of Bentonville, is accused of stealing hydrocodone and oxycodone pills while working at a northwest Arkansas facility in December 2017 and January 2018. Following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, Miller was arrested. She is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, a Class D felony.
Cindy Bass, 32, of Pocahontas, is accused of fraudulently billing for unauthorized services and for altering documents in order to bill for services prior to authorization, in an amount totaling $12,132.00. Bass is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud and turned herself in to the Pulaski County Sherriff's Office.
“As Arkansas has been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” says Attorney General Rutledge. “I will continue prosecuting prescription drug theft as well as fraudulent activities that take away essential services from Arkansans in need.”
The Miller case is being prosecuted by Fourth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett. The Bass case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General and the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting in cooperation with the 6th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley.
Medicaid fraud occurs when providers use the Medicaid program to obtain money to which they are not entitled. To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud hotline at (866) 810-0016 or oag@arkansasag.gov.
