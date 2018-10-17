Steele man arrested, charged with assault

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - A man is behind bars after police in Steele say he assaulted his wife.
According to a news release, it happened on Smith Street.
When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim critically injured and she was flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.
According to the release, the victim’s husband, 56-year-old Cornelius Minor, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree domestic assault.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Dept. are assisting Steele police in the investigation.
