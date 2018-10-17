Students face big changes as A-State closes Paragould campus next semester

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Students at Arkansas State University Paragould campus must now deal with some major schedule changes.
The university announced it will not offer classes in Paragould for the Spring 2019 semester.
A big reason for the change came from a cost efficiency study completed last year.
According to A-State officials, enrollment at the Paragould campus has declined over the years, but the building lease rate and upkeep expenses continue to rise.
In order to keep the cost of attendance affordable for all A-State students, officials said this change was necessary.
Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Bill Smith said A-State still values each of those students in Greene County and is helping them out as much as possible.
“Our Greene County students that were eligible for the discount, we will be allowing them to pay the same rate they would have paid for a class that would have been offered at the Paragould class location.”
However, it’s left some students scrambling to figure out their plans for the spring.
“I’m trying to figure out the next different schedule I’m going to take,” Student Kelsey Rogers said. “I might go to the Jonesboro campus, might try to take mostly online classes, but right now it’s just kind of an iffy little plan.”
Each student enrolled at the Paragould campus did receive a letter detailing their available options.
Anyone with further questions can contact the Provost’s Office at A-State.
Smith did say even though this Paragould location will not be used this spring, it doesn’t mean A-State will never look at another location in Paragould in the future.
