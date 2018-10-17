TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on I-555

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro E-911 reports a crash with injuries shut down one lane of Interstate 555.
The crash was reported at 12:53 p.m., according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director.
It was located at the Washington Avenue overpass.
Both Jonesboro police and fire crews responded to the crash.
An officer told Region 8 News Reporter Katie Woodall the vehicle hit a cable barrier before driving off into the ditch.
The driver, according to crews on the scene, was okay but two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
