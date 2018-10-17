TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on I-555

Crash on I-555 (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 17, 2018 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 1:37 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro E-911 reports a crash with injuries shut down one lane of Interstate 555.

The crash was reported at 12:53 p.m., according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director.

It was located at the Washington Avenue overpass.

Interstate 555 at Washington Avenue (Source: Google)
Both Jonesboro police and fire crews responded to the crash.

An officer told Region 8 News Reporter Katie Woodall the vehicle hit a cable barrier before driving off into the ditch.

The driver, according to crews on the scene, was okay but two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

