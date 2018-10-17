Trumann police arrest three in probation search

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - Trumann Police arrested three individuals after a probation search turned up methamphetamine.
According to a Facebook post, law enforcement conducted a probation search on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the 420-block of Olive St. in Trumann.
Several complaints were filed to the department regarding high foot traffic and drug dealing at the residence.
According to the post, Travis Cotton, Freddy English Sr., Francis “Bam Bam” South, and Johnny Eaton, all of Trumann.
Residents in Trumann who would like to report any illegal drug activities can contact the Trumann Police Dept. at 870-483-6423.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.