West Memphis police searching for suspect in break-in

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -Police in West Memphis continue to search for a suspect involved in a break-in at a bank.
According to a Facebook post made by the department, it happened at Evolve Bank and Trust, 301 Shoppingway Dr.
The suspect in the photos is seen wearing a type of reflective work pants and brown work boots.
The post adds a Silver Chevrolet Equinox was seen outside the bank at the time the photos were taken.
Anyone with any information regarding the case can contact the Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Dept. at 870-735-1210.
