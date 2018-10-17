West Memphis police searching for suspect in break-in

October 16, 2018 at 7:36 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 7:36 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -Police in West Memphis continue to search for a suspect involved in a break-in at a bank.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, it happened at Evolve Bank and Trust, 301 Shoppingway Dr.

The suspect in the photos is seen wearing a type of reflective work pants and brown work boots.

The post adds a Silver Chevrolet Equinox was seen outside the bank at the time the photos were taken.

Anyone with any information regarding the case can contact the Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Dept. at 870-735-1210.

