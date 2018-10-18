ADEQ seeking Arkansans who put natural in the Natural State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) –Arkansans have a chance to recognize those who fight for the health of our planet.
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for the 2019 Environmental Awards.
These awards recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations in Arkansas for their work in protecting and improving the state’s environment. ADEQ Director Becky Keogh said the ENVY, Tech E and E² award each represent a different way Arkansans are stepping up to keep “natural” in the natural state.
“This is part of building our community and increasing jobs,” Keogh said. “But it is also increasing tourism and agriculture in our state. It’s all integrated and if we can make it that way, I think we’re all winners at the end of the day.”
The ENVY Award was created in 2005.
This award recognizes a major contribution by an individual or organization for efforts to enhance and protect Arkansas's natural resources through sustainability programs and commitments to stewardship of the environment.
The Tech E Award was initiated by Governor Asa Hutchinson.
It recognizes the advances or innovative use of technology that breaks new ground in protecting resources or improving the environment.
The E² Award was also set in motion by Governor Hutchinson in 2017.
It recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership by implementing forward-thinking initiatives in areas of energy efficiency and resilience.
“We have organizations that daily work to improve the environment,” Keogh said. “They’ve made it a part of their mission in not only producing a product and providing jobs, but caring about the community and caring about state and energy resources. So, we think it’s important to showcase those individuals and organizations making that commitment.”
Keogh said potential winners can be nominated or apply themselves. The deadline is March 15. To apply for an award or make a nomination, click here.
