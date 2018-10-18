Animation film fest rescinds Kobe Bryant invite after outcry

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, former NBA basketball all-star Kobe Bryant gestures as he moderates a panel about youth sports during the Aspen Institute's Project Play Summit in Washington. Kobe Bryant has been dropped from the jury of an animated film festival after calls for the former NBA star’s ouster over a 2003 rape allegation. The CEO of the organization behind the Animation Is Film Festival said in a statement Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 that the festival’s stakeholders decided to drop Bryant to keep its focus on films.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)