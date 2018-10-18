Arkansas coffee shop now selling CBD oil teas

CONWAY/LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - The use of Cannabidoil, which is better known as CBD, continues to grow.
Its presence is expanding in central Arkansas.
As Little Rock television station KATV reports, a coffee shop with locations in Conway and Little Rock is now offering CBD oil teas.
The owner of Blue Sail Coffee, Kyle Tabor, told KATV he was skeptical at first but after extensive research, he decided to put it on his menu.
“The fact that my grandma started using it. My grandma is a very conservative, stern-minded person, she doesn’t really give into ideas unless she’s truly convicted, truly believes in it,” Tabor said. “When my grandma said she was buying CBD oil from the Internet, which is quite the task for her, I was like...there must be something to this.”
CBD is derived from cannabis but without the THC, which is the component that produces a psychoactive effect.
Tabor now offers two different freshly brewed teas with 10 drops of CBD oil added to the brew.
