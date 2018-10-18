ASP: One killed, one injured in Independence County crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An Independence County woman was killed and one other person was injured Wednesday in a two vehicle crash in Independence County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Jessica Y. Moore of Batesville was going south in a 2010 Chevrolet Impala around 4 p.m. Oct. 17 on State Highway 233 north of Miller Creek Bridge when the crash happened. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, the vehicle was going south, crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and struck a 2003 GMC truck.
The Impala then came to rest in a nearby ditch, ASP said.
A driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.