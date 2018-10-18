Cell phone tower moved while crews work on water tank upgrades

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - If you've noticed spotty cell phone service in Paragould recently, it could have something to do with maintenance work on a water tower.
The fourth busiest cell phone tower in the state sits right on top of the Linwood Water Tower.
But, while crews are updating the tank, that antenna had to be moved.
Right now, Verizon has set up a temporary tower right next to the water tank.
It's a full size replacement and Verizon said cell phone service should not have been affected.
However, some people in Paragould are noticing a change.
The good news is that crews are moving along on their periodic update that keep the tanks operational.
“We’re sandblasting the inside, power washing the outside, and then they’re going to repaint it,” Water Plant Supervisor Robert Ring said. “It protects it from rust and it increases the longevity of the tank.”
Ring said crews are ahead of schedule right now. If weather cooperates, work should finish up the beginning of December.
Then, the original cell phone tower will be placed back on top of the water tank.
