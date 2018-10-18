Grizzlies fall to Pacers 111-83 in season opener

Grizzlies: Mike Conley returned to his hometown and scored 11 points in his first regular-season appearance since mid-November. He missed 70 games last season with an injured left heel. ... Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., who grew up in nearby Carmel, scored 10 points in his NBA debut. ... The game was J.B. Bickerstaff's first as a full-time head coach. He previously served as an interim coach with Houston in 2015-16 and last season with Memphis. ... Gasol appeared to hurt his right leg during the second quarter but returned before halftime and played throughout the second half.