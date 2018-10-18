Local businesses help update community spot

IMBODEN, AR (KAIT) -An area town is working to update a popular area in their community.
The Fishing Pond in Imboden is a project the city has been working to improve for a while now.
The pond was built in 2005, and Imboden Public Works Director Nick Bagwell said it’s a place that a lot of families in the area come to enjoy.
In the past few years, the city has added picnic tables and canopies to the area, but Bagwell said they want to do more to update the pond.
“The mayor and the council decided if we were going to keep the pond up, we need to just take care of it ourselves.” said Bagwell.
Bagwell said they decided to get local businesses involved, and ask for sponsor donations to help make the improvements.
“We’re really hoping to have the pond to where we can have kid’s fishing derbies, youth fishing derbies and just a place where parents can bring their kids on an afternoon just to fish and enjoy the afternoon.” said Bagwell.
Since asking for donations earlier this month, the fishing pond has received donations from over 25 local businesses.
Bagwell said they hope to add more gravel to their parking and make a few more upgrades to the area with the donations.
