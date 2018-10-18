New voting machines allow more convenience for voters

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday on Thursday demonstrated how to use the county’s new voting machines.
The Quorum Court approved the new machines earlier this year with the help of a 50/50 grant.
The county hasn’t had new voting machines in over 10 years, which has restricted the county to only using specific polling locations.
Holliday said that the new machines will make voting more convenient for voters by allowing the county to set up voting centers.
“Anybody can vote anywhere in the county, as long as you’re a registered voter in Craighead County, it doesn’t matter which polling site.” said Holliday, “So if you’re an ASU student and you have class on campus you can vote at the Convocation Center rather than having to go to maybe Allen Park of Earl Bell.”
Holliday said the new machines also don’t log the votes like the older machines.
“This is really just a ballot marking device.” said Holliday, “So whenever you insert your ballot and cast it, it actually prints it back out to you and you cast it just like you would a regular paper ballot.”
The machines will be ready to go when early voting begins on Oct. 22.
