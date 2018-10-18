Newport industrial site selected as “Select Site”

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - Newport’s industrial site received special recognition from Entergy Arkansas on Wednesday.
During a news conference, officials announced that the industrial site was certified as a “Select Site” by Entergy Arkansas.
To receive that certification, the site needed to meet a 50-point criteria list.
This includes items such as geotechnical studies, historical studies, and studies to determine if toxic waste had been dumped on the site.
Jon Chadwell, executive director for economic development at Newport Economic Development Commission, says this will help make Newport a desirable place to build and bring new industry.
“The number one problem a business has is uncertainty. If they are not certain, it costs them time and money,” Chadwell said.
Danny Games, director of business and economic development for Entergy Arkansas, says the process is about validation.
“It’s a process to be able to go through and say we have done all the due diligence,” Games said. “It’s having an outside, third party who has gone through multiple drafts, multiple renditions and asked all the hard questions.”
Another news conference is set for Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. when the commission will make another announcement.
Entergy Arkansas also announced two other Select Sites - one in Little Rock and one in Russellville.
