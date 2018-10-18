Oct. 18: Crash claims woman’s life; Region 8 cold case gets national attention

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Today's forecast: Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
A steady northeast wind at 7 to 12 mph makes it feel even cooler outside.
A dry and cool day is expected across Region 8 today as high pressure remains in control..
One killed, one injured in crash: An Independence County woman was killed and one other person was injured Wednesday in a two vehicle crash in Independence County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Podcast shines light on Region 8 cold case: A new podcast released on Wednesday examines the 14-year-old murder of Rebekah Gould.
Program helps students deal with bullying on social media: UAMS has developed a school-based program called “STRIVE” that helps students with mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and trauma.
Arkansas officials investigate polio-like illness: Health officials in Arkansas say a rare illness that’s being compared to polio may have reached the state as it spreads across the U.S.
