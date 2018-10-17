Poplar Bluff high school student diagnosed with Hepatitis A

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff high school student has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
According to Butler County Health Department, the student is receiving treatment from a healthcare provider.
Poplar Bluff R-1 School District’s Nursing Department has no reason to suspect that anyone else has been compromised by the virus. The risk of student to student transmission is low.
All common spaces of the school facility have been disinfected by custodial staff as a preventative measure.
