Red Wolf Express rolling out for Thursday’s game

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Red Wolf Express will hit the road Thursday night when the Georgia State Panthers roll into Jonesboro to play A-State.
Jonesboro’s JET bus service will provide transportation from downtown to the stadium, starting at 4 p.m.
Buses will leave from the corner of Cate and Church Streets every 20 minutes. The last route to the game will run at 6 p.m.
Return service will begin at the start of the third quarter and continue every 30 minutes until 20 minutes after the game.
Round-trip prices, according to a news release from the City of Jonesboro, are $2.50 for adults; $1.20 for seniors over 65, disabled, Veterans Pass holders, and ages 6-18; $1.80 for students with ID; and free for children under 6.
