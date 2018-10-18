Rescue Squad gets needed funding

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) –An area rescue unit just received the funds they need to do some upgrades.
Representatives with the Greene County Rescue Squad traveled to the Capitol on Thursday.
There, they met with Gov. Asa Hutchinson to receive a $75,000 grant.
Former Chief and current board member of the rescue squad Curtis Davenport said the money will be used to replace outdated equipment.
“This is something we’ve been looking for a way to make happen several years,” Davenport said. “This grant money will replace a 2002 Jeep that has transmission problems and other issues that come with a high mileage vehicle. It’s also going to replacing a 1984 one-ton truck.”
The new custom rescue truck will be 4-wheel drive.
Davenport said this will allow it to drive on rougher terrain and be used for search and rescue.
He said it will also come in handy to transport some of the heavier equipment they already have.
“We have a 30-foot cargo trailer set up as mobile command post for larger scale events,” Davenport said. “The new truck can be used to move that if need be. Two years ago, we got a grant for a rescue trailer that has a generator, heavy duty air compressor and light tower. This piece of equipment can be used for rescues involving a grain bin or school truck rescue. The truck we will purchase can move all of this if needed.”
Davenport said the Greene County Rescue Squad is an independent nonprofit organization not related to the county or the city.
He also said it is the largest independent rescue squad in the state.
“We always want to make sure we have the equipment necessary to respond and protect citizens of Greene County for whatever situation they call us for,” Davenport said. “If it be an entrapment or any other situation, we want to have the tools necessary to respond quickly and effectively.”
