StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

FILE - In this June 30, 2008 file photo a StarKist brand product is seen on a grocery store shelf in Boston. Authorities say StarKist has agreed to plead guilty to price fixing as part of a broad collusion investigation of the industry. Federal prosecutors announced the plea agreement Thursday and said the company faces a maximum fine of $100 million. Bumble Bee Foods last year pleaded guilty to the same charge and paid a $25 million fine. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole,File) (Lisa Poole)