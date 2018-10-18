Voters confused after inaccurate information sent out

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Voters from several Southeast Missouri counties have been receiving text messages and paper mail with inaccurate information about the upcoming election.
Two examples sent in by viewers mention their absentee ballots were “pending” and to immediately send a ballot in order for their vote to count.
Darin Binger did not receive one of those messages, but said he has been getting spam about the mid-term election in his email and now on his phone.
“One of the parties texted me about like 'Who are you voting for? Blah, blah, blah, here is some information. I was like ‘What?’ I texted them back and was like respect my privacy,” Binger said. “I’m sure it pisses a lot of people off when they get an email. How did these people get my email address? I didn’t share that with them or your phone number.”
Allen Seabaugh is the supervisor of elections in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. He said a common piece of mail listed a false absentee ballot turn in deadline and that a handful of voters were confused by it.
“It is concerning when information is released by groups that may be inaccurate,” he said. “Because voters then start to question how elections are done in there area. Our job is to run elections in a fair and efficient manner and that is what we are here to do. We want to give voters the most accurate information.”
Seabaugh said calling your local county clerk’s office is the best place to confirm your voter registration and your absentee ballot status.
“We are able to directly access their information and get a direct answer for them, and make sure that it is accurate,” Seabaugh said.
Absentee voters in Cape Girardeau County have until Halloween to request a mail in ballot, and the deadline to turn it back into the clerk’s office is 7 p.m. on November 6.
Binger encourages everyone, especially younger generations, to get out and vote.
“They’re very vocal about issues, then they don’t vote on the issues, so they are kind of not doing anything about it. Like if you’re going to be vocal about it, go vote,” Binger said.
We also spoke to Victor Gunn with the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee.
He said the inaccurate election notification was sent by a National GOP group. In his own opinion, Gunn believes they realized the mistake and stopped sending the messages. Gunn said that a recent email from the Missouri GOP reported they have all the correct information for absentee voting in the state.
