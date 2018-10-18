Walley has 27 pts, Gillard 25 in Scarlet & Black Game

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State fans got a sneak preview of the Red Wolves Wednesday night. The Scarlet squad beat the Black 84-74 in a intrasquad scrimmage at First National Bank Arena.
Grantham Gillard led the Scarlet with 25 points. Marquis Eaton had 22 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. Tristin Walley led the Black squad and all scorers with 27 points.
A-State will tip off the season Friday, November 9th at Abilene Christian. The Red Wolves will host Lyon in a exhibition matchup Sunday, November 4th.
