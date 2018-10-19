FFN Game of the Week preview: Rivercrest on facing Westside

FFN Game of the Week preview: Rivercrest on facing Westside
By Chris Hudgison | October 18, 2018 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:11 PM

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Rivercrest at Westside

Matthew Schwartz profiled the 7-0 Colts, see what they said about the matchup.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Warrior Stadium. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 19TH

Rivercrest at Westside (Game of the Week)

Searcy at Jonesboro

GCT at Valley View

Forrest City at Nettleton

Wynne at Paragould

Blytheville at Batesville

Trumann at Pocahontas

Heber Springs at Southside

Piggott at Osceola

Manila at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg

EPC at Cross County

Hazen at Earle

West Plains at Glendale

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.