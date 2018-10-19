Football Friday Night (10/19)

By Chris Hudgison | October 19, 2018 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 5:39 PM

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues with more conference play around Arkansas. 6-1 Westside hosts 7-0 Rivercrest in our Game of the Week.

FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 Sports app.

We’ll update this page later tonight with highlights.

Oct. 19 Scores >>

Standings through Oct. 19 >> 6A EAST | 5A EAST | 3-4A | 2-4A | 3-3A | 2-3A | 3-2A | 6-2A

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 19TH

Rivercrest at Westside (Game of the Week)

Searcy at Jonesboro

West Memphis at Jacksonville

GCT at Valley View

Forrest City at Nettleton

Wynne at Paragould

Blytheville at Batesville

Trumann at Pocahontas

Heber Springs at Southside

Piggott at Osceola

Manila at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg

EPC at Cross County

Hazen at Earle

West Plains at Glendale

