Former Bauxite baseball players arrested following sexual assault, hazing investigation

BAUXITE, AR (KAIT) - Two former Bauxite baseball players have been arrested following a sexual assault, and hazing investigation from early April.
According to KATV in Little Rock, the Polk County prosecuting attorney’s office arrested Gage Lester, 18, and Lorenz Fehrenbacher, 18, late Thursday.
Both Lester and Fehrenbacher have been released on their own recognizance, according to officials.
Lester and Fehrenbacher are both facing third degree assault and hazing charges. Fehrenbacher is also being charged with third degree battery.
A Bauxite School District spokesperson told KATV they’re no longer students and have no further comment.
In June, the Arkansas State Police provided letter that the students were cleared, but prosecutors stressed the case was still being investigated.
