Gosnell woman pleads for drivers to drive safely

GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -A woman in Gosnell is fighting to get something to change in her neighborhood.
Ellen Mays lives near the corner of Cook Street and Maxwell Road.
Drivers in the area have ignored stop signs and speed, according to Mays.
Mays has been trying to get the city to fix the issue for a while now.
Just a few months ago, she said her dog was hit and killed by a driver she says was negligent.
And what’s worse, she says they didn’t even stop and say something.
Mays feels like she’s exhausted all avenues.
“I don’t know what else to do. I’ve contacted um, (state) Representative (Johnny) Rye," Mays said. "I spoke with him about it, I don’t know who else to talk to, I’m at my wits end...and I have grand babies.”
Gosnell police are upping their normal patrols of the area.
Mays is happy with their presence, but feels more needs to be done by the city.
