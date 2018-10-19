Hansen sets Arkansas State all-time passing TD record in 51-35 win

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State won its first Sun Belt Conference game of the season and Quarterback Justice Hansen became the school’s all-time touchdown pass leader Thursday night. The Red Wolves owned the first half while the second half turned into an offensive shootout.
The Red Wolves (4-3, 1-2 SBC) scored early and often thanks to an even run and pass attack and stout defensive effort.
A State scored first less than four minutes into the game on a nine play 75 yard drive that ended on a 30 yard pass to Javonis Isaac in the end zone.
Georgia State tied it up halfway through the first quarter on a 36 yard touchdown pass from Dan Ellington to Tamir Jones.
From there, the Red Wolves scored 27 unanswered points to finish the half up 34-7. The run started when Warren Wand returned the kickoff 91 yards. Hansen kept the ball on a one play eight yard touchdown drive. The following Red Wolves drives in the half took a total of 2:37 off the clock. Tajhea Chambers had a 34 yard scoop and score after Justin Clifton forced a fumble.
The second half became an offensive shootout with both teams scoring on nearly every possession. The Panthers found their offensive groove scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter. Each Georgia State score was matched by the Red Wolves.
Justice finished with 333 total yards and 5 touchdowns. Marcel Murray rushed for 115 yards and a score.
Hansen now has 71 career touchdown passes at Arkansas State. Hansen entered the game tied with Ryan Aplin with 68 career touchdown passes.
Penalties slowed, but did not stop the Red Wolves as they had in previous outings. They were still penalty plagued, racking up eleven penalties for 104 yards. Georgia State was flagged eight times for 80 yards.
Arkansas State returns to Saturday play on October 27th when they play at Louisiana-Lafayette. The game is scheduled for 6pm and will be on ESPN+.
