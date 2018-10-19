Hansen sets Arkansas State all-time passing TD record in 51-35 win

From there, the Red Wolves scored 27 unanswered points to finish the half up 34-7. The run started when Warren Wand returned the kickoff 91 yards. Hansen kept the ball on a one play eight yard touchdown drive. The following Red Wolves drives in the half took a total of 2:37 off the clock. Tajhea Chambers had a 34 yard scoop and score after Justin Clifton forced a fumble.