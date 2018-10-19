JET to offer free rides Election Day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - In an effort to make sure every vote gets counted, the city of Jonesboro will offer free rides Election Day.
The city’s JET bus service will offer free fares on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
All trips over all modes of city-provided transit will be free for the day, according to a news release from Bill Campbell, director of communications for the city of Jonesboro.
In addition to five fixed routes, JET also provides paratransit service. For those with functional mobility limitations and needing paratransit, call 870-935-5387 or email jet@jonesboro.org.
