Local school hosts first ever state tournament

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - After a year full of construction and upgrades, a Region 8 school is eligible to host its first-ever state tournament.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy has been updating facilities, figuring out parking availability, and addressing safety concerns.
"We want a full gym," Superintendent Raymond Lasley said.
Sixteen teams from across the state will flood Crowley's Ridge Academy come Tuesday.
"We are hosting the 2018 2A State Volleyball Tournament," Athletic Director Wayne Freer said.
It's something CRA administration started discussing at the end of the state tournament last year.
But there were several requirements the school had to meet first.
"A lot of construction went on a year ahead of time getting ready for this," Freer said.
CRA redid two complete floors, constructed a pathway in between, and now that the tournament is quickly approaching, other concerns like traffic and safety are being addressed.
"We have several people assigned to assist people in parking so that it will be as organized as possible," Lasley said. "And the Paragould Police Department will be providing an officer on campus all the time, so we'll at least have one."
All in an effort to make this tournament a win-win for CRA and the surrounding community.
"It benefits every restaurant in town that has some extra people eating, every motel that has extra people staying, every gas station, you know, they've got to gas up before they go home," Lasley said.
"I know the finals are down in Hot Springs," Freer said. "But you've got to get to Hot Springs first and home court advantage is a big thing."
The tournament gets started Tuesday, October 23.
