Lowe’s offers helping hand to Jonesboro’s homeless

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s homeless population got a helping hand Friday from Lowe’s Home Improvement.
The retailer bestowed its Heroes Project Award to the city’s HUB, (Helping Underserved Belong) which provides help to the homeless.
In addition to donating refrigerators, trash cans, and metal shelves, Lowe’s workers also unloaded the items and set them up. They also did some painting and replaced light fixtures.
Mayor Harold Perrin stopped by during Friday’s makeover and commended the store and its employees for all that they were contributing to the city and its homeless population.
“They’re bringing in refrigerators, everything that we were looking for, they said ‘We’ll take care of it.’ And what that tells you is that Jonesboro, Arkansas is the most loving community that I’ve ever lived in. If there is a true need we’ll take care of it,” said Perrin.
The HUB, which opened last year, has helped more than 500 homeless people.
