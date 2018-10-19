Police investigating burglary find pot growing on patio

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Officers investigating a home break-in did not find a burglar. But, they did discover something else: marijuana growing on the back patio.
Thursday afternoon, Officer John Eidson, Jr. responded to an alarm call in the 900-block of Freeman St.
When he went to the back patio door that triggered the alarm, he found the door open.
He and another officer searched the home and found no one inside.
However, when they stepped back out onto the patio, Eidson said they found a marijuana plant growing in a pot.
He collected the plant and logged it into evidence.
No word on if the plant’s owner will face charges.
