Report: Congressman criticizes radio ad in support of him

“Our Congressman French Hill and the Republicans know it’s dangerous to change the presumption of innocence to a presumption of guilt, especially for black men,” one of the women said in the ad according to KARK. “If the Democrats can do that to a white justice of the Supreme Court with no evidence, no corroboration and all of her witnesses including her best friend, say it didn’t happen, what will happen to our husbands, our fathers or our sons when a white girl lies on them?”