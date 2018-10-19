Survey: Arkansans single and ready to mingle, but not enough fish

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - When it comes to online dating, Arkansans are unlucky in love.
A recent survey by AT&T places the Natural State at the very bottom of the list for online dating.
The study compared each state by opportunity, safety, and demographics.
Arkansas ranked at the bottom in all three categories. The survey cited “lack of interest, lower percentages of singles, and higher unemployment rates” as contributing factors. Arkansas ranked 45, 44, and 51 respectively in the three categories.
Not only did Arkansans have the lowest median earnings, they also had the lease interest in online dating.
Their favorite online dating app according to the survey? Plenty of Fish.
Arkansas is not alone at the bottom. Our neighbors in Mississippi and Louisiana also ranked in the bottom five.
Worst States for Online Dating:
- Arkansas—PlentyOfFish
- New Mexico—eHarmony
- Mississippi—PlentyOfFish
- Louisiana—Bumble
- South Carolina—eHarmony
“If you live in the Deep South and are dealing with slim pickings online, you might have more luck dating the old-fashioned way,” the survey concluded.
The best state for finding love (or something that looks like it) online? Then try your luck in New Hampshire where Tinder is the go-to app.
Best States for Online Dating:
- New Hampshire—Tinder
- Massachusetts-OKCupid
- Rhode Island—PlentyOfFish
- Connecticut—Bumble
- Maine—PlentyofFish
