Tobacco store robbed, police searching for suspect

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - Trumann police need the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a local tobacco store.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, a man armed with a handgun entered the Tobacco Station, 725 Highway 463 North, and robbed the clerk.
According to a Trumann Police Department news release posted on social media, the suspect was described as black male, approximately 5′10″ to 6′ tall wearing a black coat and black pants. He was also wearing white gloves.
Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-483-6423.
