Tobacco store robbed, police searching for suspect

Tobacco store robbed, police searching for suspect
Trumann police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing the Tobacco Store on Oct. 15. (Source: Trumann Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 19, 2018 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 11:12 AM

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - Trumann police need the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a local tobacco store.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, a man armed with a handgun entered the Tobacco Station, 725 Highway 463 North, and robbed the clerk.

Trumann police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing the Tobacco Store on Oct. 15. (Source: Trumann Police Dept.)
Trumann police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing the Tobacco Store on Oct. 15. (Source: Trumann Police Dept.) (Trumann Police Dept.)
Trumann police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing the Tobacco Store on Oct. 15. (Source: Trumann Police Dept.)
Trumann police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing the Tobacco Store on Oct. 15. (Source: Trumann Police Dept.) (Trumann Police Dept.)

According to a Trumann Police Department news release posted on social media, the suspect was described as black male, approximately 5′10″ to 6′ tall wearing a black coat and black pants. He was also wearing white gloves.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-483-6423.

On 10/15/18 at approx. 8:00pm the Tobacco Store in Trumann, AR was robbed. The suspect is a B/M approximately 5'10"-6'00...

Posted by Trumann Police Department on Friday, October 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.