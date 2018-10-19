‘Wheel of Fortune’ host visits St. Jude and serves as honorary duckmaster

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Vanna White made a special visit to St. Jude and received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
White created her own yarn line called ‘Vanna’s Choice’ with Lion Brand Yarns more than ten years ago with the intent to give back to charity.
She chose St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital to share her profits with.
White and her partners celebrated a 2-million dollar milestone for St. Jude Friday, where 50 percent of licensing royalties from Vanna’s Choice yarn went to the hospital.
The multi-million dollar donation is what brought White to Memphis.
She also served as the honorary duckmaster for the day at The Peabody Hotel Thursday.
“They said would you like to be involved? Would you like to be our honorary duckmaster and I said sure. So sure enough I got my cane and I escorted those ducks from the lobby to their place on the roof," said White.
She said it was an honor to be duckmaster.
