Arkansas governor visits Jonesboro, discusses tariffs, campaign ads

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Gov. Asa Hutchinson was in Jonesboro Friday, speaking to the NEA Political Animals Club at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
He addressed the concerns of voters about the future of Arkansas' economy during the talk.
One of the concerns he addressed was on the current trade wars, and how tariffs can impact Arkansas farmers.
“The President needs to call an end to this trade war and skirmishing that’s hurting our farmers, but also our consumers in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “He needs to declare victory and move on.”
Hutchinson said he’s been talking to Vice President Mike Pence about getting President Donald Trump to change his views on the issue.
However, Hutchinson said the administration did give a temporary tariff relief package to farmers, but he’s hoping that something long term can be implemented.
Hutchinson also addressed the controversial ad by the Black Americans for the President’s Agenda PAC in support of Arkansas Congressman French Hill.
“The Republican Party, under my direction, has filed a complaint against it, asked for its being taken down,” Hutchinson said. “It has no place in American dialogue and I’m very disappointed in it."
The complaint was filed Friday. It alleges that the PAC hasn’t registered to campaign in Arkansas, and the ads are being run illegally.
Officials with Black Americans for the President’s Agenda say they will not pull the ads despite this and the condemnation of Rep. Hill.
