Authorities search for missing woman
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 20, 2018 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 12:19 PM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Authorities in two counties are searching for a woman who was reported missing early Saturday.

According to a post on the Independence County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, authorities in Izard and Independence counties are looking for Hayden Lee.

Lee, who is 20, is from Izard and Independence counties. Deputies believe she may be traveling in a black 2015 Chevrolet Trax. The post noted that she was involved in a domestic situation around 1:30 a.m. Saturday with a person.

Authorities ask if you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts or have seen Lee, you need to contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Department at 870-793-8838 or 870-698-2450.

