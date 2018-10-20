Cornhole tournament supports veterans

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The inaugural Food Truck Festival and Cornhole Classic was held Saturday at Shop Local Park, with supporters working to help veterans.
East Arkansas Broadcasters and Gamble Home teamed up to put on the event.
Scott Siler, an official with EAB, said that they’ve wanted to get this event going for a while now, but also wanted to help out America’s heroes.
The proceeds went to Rivers of Recovery, a charity that helps to get veterans engaged in outdoor activities.
“As we look at the combat veterans in the area, it’s a charity that probably doesn’t get enough publicity," Siler said. "So we were really looking to help them out and do something for charity that maybe a little different than what people are used to donating to.”
Siler said that the entry fees totaled up to around $2,000.
Rivers for Recovery takes combat veterans out hunting, fishing and camping.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.