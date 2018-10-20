Exchange Club awards Officer of the Year

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An organization in Jonesboro hosted a lunch to honor local law enforcement Friday.
The Exchange Club held their annual Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation lunch at the Knights of Columbus, offering free steak lunches to all law enforcement organizations.
The club has been holding the lunch and award ceremony since 1967 to show support to those in uniform.
In addition to the free steak lunch, the club awarded their Officer of the Year award.
Jonesboro Police Officer Blaine Middlecoff was presented the award this year for his actions in saving the life of a child.
“I honestly didn’t know I was going to get it.” said Middlecoff. “The Officer of the Year Award is for officers who do something awesome or something that really impacts the community. I suppose the thing I did really impacted the community.”
The chairman for the Exchange Club, Barry Forrest, said they do this to help show appreciation to the officers for all they do.
“Look on their walls, and every one of them still have their police officer of the year, from the exchange club, plaque on their wall,” said Forrest, “And they all can tell you when they got it, and how they got it, and what they did to get it so I think it’s very important to them.”
Forrest said the award is given to an officer based on a list of reasons chosen by a committee of other officers.
The Exchange Club is a civic organization that meets every Friday at Barnhill’s for a lunch and program.
If you’re interested in joining, you can stop by one of the Friday meetings.
