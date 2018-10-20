Jonesboro Public Schools honors distinguished educators, alumni

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Jonesboro Public Schools held their Distinguished Service Awards brunch Saturday, in the Jonesboro High School gym.
The fundraiser was for the Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools.
One of those honored was former educator and administrator Jackie McBride, who was touched that the foundation reached out to her.
“I was very surprised," McBride said. "Because I’ve been gone for 17 years from this school district, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to represent other educators.”
JPS honors former educators, sponsors and alumni every year, and proceeds from the brunch go toward teacher grants and scholarships.
McBride now helps to educate teachers, who are looking to become school administrators, at Arkansas State.
