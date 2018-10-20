Make A Wish grants wish for child at Discovery Island

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -For one child at Discovery Island Learning Center, Friday morning was magical.
Bentlee Harber, who was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia last September, was surprised when he got to school.
The Make a Wish Foundation contacted his parents and school to throw a Halloween party Oct. 19 for him to celebrate with his classmates.
It’s hard on parents to deal with a childhood illness, but Brittney Miller says that you just need to be strong.
“Stay strong," Miller said. “It’s hard but stay strong. And you know you always have to always be positive.”
Miller was overwhelmed by the support Bentlee has received, and feels like his party helped him regain his childhood.
Bentlee got to have cake and a dance party.
But next, Bentlee's gonna be packing up his bags for Disney World in Florida.
He likes dinosaurs, so Miller says that they’ll be going to Animal Kingdom first.
