$470 million up for grabs in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

(RNN) - It’s not the massive $1.6 billion being offered by Mega Millions, but the Powerball’s jackpot is nothing to scoff at.
Four-hundred-seventy million dollars are at stake Saturday night during the next Powerball drawing, which will take place at 11 p.m. ET.
A jackpot winner will match the numbers on the five white balls, numbered 1-69, and the red Powerball, numbered 1-29. That leaves you with a one in 292 million chance of winning.
If you beat those odds, you have a choice to make: cash or annuity.
The annuity option will net you the entire jackpot. You will get annual payments over the next 30 years.
Opting for cash will get you a large lump sum, but it will be smaller than the jackpot, $248 million in this case.
Even if you don’t walk away with the largest prize, smaller prizes can still be won by matching fewer numbers.
Matching all five white balls without the red Powerball will still make you a millionaire. In fact, three people won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing.
Matching four white balls and the red Powerball will net you $50,000.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
The last jackpot winner was won a New York man who took home $245.6 million in early August.
If nobody wins on Saturday, it will continue to grow. But if someone matches all the numbers, the jackpot will reset at $40 million.
Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET.
