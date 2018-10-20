Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile as they meet competitors at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)
October 20, 2018 at 4:13 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 4:13 AM

SYDNEY (AP) — Prince Harry has paid tribute to Australian service members by opening a new wing of a war memorial before heading to a delayed opening of the Invictus Games as he and wife Meghan continue their visit to Australia and the South Pacific.

A thus-far joyous debut royal tour by the couple, buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby, turned solemn as the Duke of Sussex opened a long-awaited extension to the Anzac Memorial in downtown Sydney's Hyde Park on Saturday morning.

The former British Army captain and the former Meghan Markle laid a wreath of Australian native flowers at the steps of the memorial, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison, other dignitaries, and service men and women looked on.

Britain's Prince Harry gestures with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as he operates a remote control car at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prince Harry gestures with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as he operates a remote control car at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with her husband Britain's Prince Harry, attended a reception before the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Opera House's famous Bennelong in Sydney, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with her husband Britain's Prince Harry, attended a reception before the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Opera House's famous Bennelong in Sydney, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are seen playing with remote control cars during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Craig Golding/AAP Image via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are seen playing with remote control cars during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Craig Golding/AAP Image via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry runs towards a remote control car as he operates it at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prince Harry runs towards a remote control car as he operates it at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry operates a remote control car with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prince Harry operates a remote control car with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to medal winners at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to medal winners at the Invictus Games driving challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day five of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, center, and his wife Meghan, center right, the Duchess of Sussex attend the official opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are on a 16-day tour to Australia and the South Pacific. (Joel Carrett/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, center, and his wife Meghan, center right, the Duchess of Sussex attend the official opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are on a 16-day tour to Australia and the South Pacific. (Joel Carrett/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan, center left, the Duchess of Sussex view the Hall of Service during the official opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are on a 16-day tour to Australia and the South Pacific. (Joel Carrett/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan, center left, the Duchess of Sussex view the Hall of Service during the official opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are on a 16-day tour to Australia and the South Pacific. (Joel Carrett/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)