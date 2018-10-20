Woman hit by vehicle while crossing highway to get to A-State football game

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Of all the traditions kept on Game Day, a dangerous one left a Jonesboro woman in the hospital.
Parking on the side of Red Wolf Boulevard has become increasingly popular on nights when A-State has a football game.
The problem is having to walk across that busy highway to get to the stadium.
Which is what Jonesboro Police said Blair Hall was doing when she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Lyle Waterworth, an uninvolved vehicle in one lane stopped to allow Hall to cross the road.
But a vehicle hit Hall while she was crossing the second lane.
The driver, Anthony Kadijah, of Kennett, told officers he didn't see Hall until it was too late.
Hall was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.
But it's something JPD wants people to be extra cautious about going forward.
"We encourage people to park on the ASU campus away from traffic," Patrolman Kelsey Chism said. "If they do park on the highway, we encourage them to cross at an intersection."
Region 8 News also reached out to Arkansas State Police checking the legality of parking on the side of state highways, specifically on Red Wolf Boulevard.
Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said in a public safety meeting A-State verbally requested the use of a right-of-way specifically for parking.
However, we haven't been able to confirm that request through A-State.
Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Bill Smith did send the following statement.
“With several jurisdictions involved, Arkansas State is ready to participate in discussions in the next week among city, university and state authorities to work toward a solution that will improve safety for all at future events.”
We’ll continue to follow this story and update on any changes or improvements that may be made.
