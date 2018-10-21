Car Club raises money for children’s charities

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There were enthusiasts of classic cars and trucks in Jonesboro Saturday as the Crowley’s Ridge Cruisers Car Club hosted their 17th annual car show and swap meet at the Miracle League complex on Caraway Road.
The car and truck aficionados went to show off their prized rides to help support children’s charities. Jerry Allison, the vice president of Crowley’s Ridge Cruisers was one of the original organizers, back in 2002.
“It’s been seventeen years in doing this and we really enjoy doing it," Allison said. "And you know we get everybody together for a lot of fun and we raise money for kids.”
Proceeds for signing up to the car show and swap meet are going to charities including United Cerebral Palsy, Make a Wish, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, The Miracle League and DARE programs.
Allison said that they’ve raised over $100,000 for children’s charities over the past 17 years, and the event tries to get kids involved with a love of cars.
