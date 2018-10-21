Lake Frierson State Park Hosts Fall Fest 2018

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A local state park celebrated everything that is fall on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Lake Frierson State Park celebrated the season with their new event, “Fall Fest.”
Festivities included a fall colors hike, scarecrow workshop, pumpkin paintings, leaf crafts, a costume kayak and even gourmet smores.
Seasonal Interpreter at Lake Frierson State Park Brandi Brown hoped people enjoyed it enough to want do it again next year.
“We just want everyone to come out to the park to see what a great place it is,” said Brown. “We are trying to expand to get more people to come out here, and so we do that by having events like this.”
Brown says that there will also be a sunset kayak cruise on Oct. 27.
For more information, you can visit the Arkansas State Parks website and search for Lake Frierson.
