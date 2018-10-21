Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/19)

The ninth week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Westside (River Engle TD pass to Jared Garner)
Nominee number 1 is from our Game of the Week. Westside had a 4th and 16 in the 3rd quarter but River Engle with the play fake and the heave up to the heavens and Jared Garner brings it in for a touchdown. The Warriors would hand Rivercrest their first loss 20-13.
Batesville (Kadar Floyd TD)
Our second nominee is Batesville. Kadar Floyd gave the Pioneers the lead with a 1 yard touchdown. Batesville routed 5A East leader Blytheville 41-6.
Osceola (M.J. Vance TD)
Our final nominee is Osceola. M.J. Vance put the Seminoles out in front with a goalline score. Osceola beat Piggott 49-14 to stay tied atop the 3A-3.
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
