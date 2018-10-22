A-State soccer rallies back to beat App State on senior day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Red Wolves took to the home pitch for the final time in 2018 on Sunday as they hosted Appalachian State. Trailing 1-0 late in the second half, Riley Ebenroth scored with 14 seconds to go in regulation to send it to overtime. In the first overtime Sarah Sodoma scored the go-ahead goal and the Red Wolves pulled off the comeback win 2-1. They now move into a tie for 5th in the Sun Belt. Next up, they are at Coastal Carolina on Thursday.