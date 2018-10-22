A-State students raise money for charity

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Phi Beta Lambda students are accepting donations for “Penny Wars” in the Neil Griffin College of Business lobby at the Arkansas State University campus.
Department Chair of Department of Economics & Finance, Patricia Robertson said this is the sixth year to host this event.
“It benefits the organization Phi Beta Lambda and the division Enactus.” Robertson said. “Phi Beta Lambda is the college version of Future Business Leaders of America and Enactus is a group that does a lot of community service projects.”
Robertson said they are raising money to do things in the community and state.
In the past years, funds raised were donated to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, and St. Jude.
Donations are placed inside jars with professor names labeled on the outside of the jar.
The rest of the money raised this year will be used for community service.
The top three winners and the participant with the least donation received will be required to dress in Halloween costumes and the professor with the most amount raised will also get to donate 10% of proceeds to the charity of their choice.
Chief Information Officer of Phi Beta Lambda, Alicia Warner enjoys this event each year.
“I think it’s a lot of fun. I think it’s fun to see people donate and to see the professors compete to see who has to dress up or not.” Warner said. “It’s a great environment in the College of Business.”
Donations will be accepted each day from 8-1 and next Tuesday until 1.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.