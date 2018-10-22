Blytheville forfeits two wins, result shakes up 5A East standings

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 5A East standings look a lot different today than after Friday’s games.
According to an email from the Arkansas Activities Association, Blytheville self-reported a ineligible player that competed in four games (August 31 - Osceola [win], September 7th - West Memphis [loss], September 14th - Marion [loss], September 28th - Nettleton [win]).
The Chickasaws forfeit two wins, including a conference win vs. the Raiders.
As a result of the forfeiture, the Chicks are now 3-5 overall, 3-2 in 5A East play. Nettleton is now atop the conference and 8-0 on the season. Osceola is now 7-1 on the season.
Current 5A East Standings
1. Nettleton (5-0)
T2. Batesville (3-2)
T2. Blytheville (3-2)
T2. Wynne (3-2)
T2. Valley View (3-2)
T2. Forrest City (3-2)
T7. Greene County Tech (0-5)
T7. Paragould (0-5)
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.